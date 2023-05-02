Japan, S. Korea to resume finance dialogue amid improving ties

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and South Korea agreed Tuesday to resume dialogue between their finance authorities, in the latest sign of improving bilateral relations frayed over wartime history.

The agreement came during a meeting between Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and his counterpart Choo Kyung Ho in Incheon, northwestern South Korea. The two countries held their first formal finance ministerial talks in seven years.

“The two nations are engaged in summit-level dialogue proactively so it’s important that finance-track talks also proceed,” Suzuki told reporters, adding that the finance authorities wil...