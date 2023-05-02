Tokyo stocks mixed on weak yen, profit-taking ahead of Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Tuesday, as buying of export-related shares on the weakening yen against the U.S. dollar was offset by profit-taking ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day and a long weekend in Japan.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 34.77 points, or 0.12 percent, from Monday at 29,157.95, after closing at an eight-and-a-half month high Monday. The broader Topix index finished 2.53 points, or 0.12 percent, lower at 2,075.53.

Gainers were led by precision instrument and pharmaceutical shares, while decliners included real estate and securities house ...