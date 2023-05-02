JAL swings back to profit as travel demand recovers from pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Airlines Co. said Tuesday it posted its first annual net profit in three years for fiscal 2022 as air travel demand is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

It posted a net profit of 34.42 billion yen ($250 million) for the year ended March, in a reversal from a net loss of 177.55 billion yen the previous year, the airline said.

Sales doubled from a year ago to 1.38 trillion yen as Japan’s relaxed COVID-19 measures boosted sightseeing trips and business travel.

For the current business year ending March next year, the company expects its net profit to rise 59.8 percent to 55 billion ...