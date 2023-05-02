Baseball: Rakuten pitcher Kishi earns 150th career win

Newsfrom Japan

Rakuten Eagles pitcher Takayuki Kishi picked up his 150th career win after working eight innings in a 5-1 victory over the Lotte Marines on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old right-hander allowed one run and six hits before closer Yuki Matsui escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the ninth at Rakuten Mobile Park Miyagi.

It took Kishi (1-1) four starts to earn his first win of the season. The 2018 Pacific League ERA leader became the 51st pitcher in Japanese baseball history to reach 150 wins.

“I’m relieved that I finally got my 150th out of the way,” Kishi said. “I put a lot of pressure on middle relie...