Baseball: Yoshida homers off Kikuchi in Red Sox’s win over Blue Jays

Newsfrom Japan

Boston Red Sox newcomer Masataka Yoshida hit a solo home run off his Japanese compatriot Yusei Kikuchi in a 7-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Yoshida went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as the Red Sox fought back from a 6-3 deficit to win their fourth straight game at Fenway Park.

The two-time batting champion in Japan’s Pacific League drove a 3-1 fastball from Kikuchi over the wall in right-center in the fourth inning for his fifth homer of the season.

Yoshida also delivered a run-scoring single in the fifth.

“I couldn’t hit him in Japan, so it was good,” Yoshida said of his matchup with ...