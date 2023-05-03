Baseball: Yoshida homers off Kikuchi in Red Sox’s win over Blue Jays
Newsfrom JapanSports
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Boston Red Sox newcomer Masataka Yoshida hit a solo home run off his Japanese compatriot Yusei Kikuchi in a 7-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Yoshida went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as the Red Sox fought back from a 6-3 deficit to win their fourth straight game at Fenway Park.
The two-time batting champion in Japan’s Pacific League drove a 3-1 fastball from Kikuchi over the wall in right-center in the fourth inning for his fifth homer of the season.
Yoshida also delivered a run-scoring single in the fifth.
“I couldn’t hit him in Japan, so it was good,” Yoshida said of his matchup with ...