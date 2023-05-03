Football: Kubo scores against former club Real Madrid in Sociedad win

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Takefusa Kubo netted the opener as Real Sociedad secured a 2-0 home win over his former club Real Madrid in the Spanish La Liga on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old capitalized on Real defender Militao’s misplaced back pass to keeper Thibaut Courtois and swept the ball home two minutes after the break at Reale Arena, scoring in the second straight game for his eighth league goal of the season.

“There were lots of scenes where Militao was passing back in the first half,” Kubo said. “The pass was wayward thanks to the press from (Alexander) Sorloth and all I had to do was put it away with ...