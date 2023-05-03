Son of imprisoned H.K. media mogul Lai calls for father’s release

Newsfrom Japan

A son of the imprisoned Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai on Tuesday called for international help to quickly secure the release of his father.

“The Hong Kong government has essentially destroyed press freedom in the region,” Sebastien Lai, the 28-year-old son of the founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, told Kyodo News in New York.

“I’m incredibly worried about him. He is 75. Most people will retire at that age, and he’s in jail,” Sebastien said.

The real estate developer now based in Taiwan came to the United States at the invitation of the Committee to Protect Journ...