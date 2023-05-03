Baseball: Former Dodger Bauer excels in Japan debut

Newsfrom Japan

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer worked seven innings of one-run ball in his much-hyped debut in Japan, leading the DeNA BayStars to a 4-1 Central League win Wednesday over the Hiroshima Carp.

Bauer (1-0) repeatedly got in and out of jams to keep the damage to a minimum while striking out nine before a crowd of 33,202 at the BayStars’ Yokohama Stadium.

The 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner with the Cincinnati Reds allowed seven hits and walked one in a 98-pitch outing.

The BayStars signed the 32-year-old right-hander to a one-year contract worth an estimated 400 million...