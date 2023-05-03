Football: Dramatic Fujii leveler hands Nagoya draw with leaders Kobe

Newsfrom Japan

Defender Haruya Fujii scored a last-gasp leveler as Nagoya Grampus came from two goals down to hold leaders Vissel Kobe 2-2 at home in the J-League first division on Wednesday.

Nagoya salvaged a creditable point to remain three points behind Kobe, who moved up to 23 points. Last season’s champions Yokohama F Marinos are up to second on 21 points after a brace from Yan Matheus helped them to a 3-1 comeback win at Sagan Tosu.

In front of 40,789 fans at Toyota Stadium, Fujii scored with the last play of the game after picking up a loose ball outside the box. The 22-year-old Grampus youth product ...