Japan, Kenya leaders agree to boost economic, energy cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Kenyan President William Ruto agreed Wednesday to strengthen their countries’ cooperation in areas related to decarbonization, infrastructure development and bolstering economic ties.

Meeting in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, the two leaders condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine while affirming the importance of the rule of law. They also agreed on promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said.

Japan will continue to cooperate with Kenya by providing infrastructure development assistance for the East African nation’s port of Mo...