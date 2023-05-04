Eased COVID measures boosting travel during Japan's Golden Week

Newsfrom Japan

With the easing of measures against the coronavirus, Japan's Golden Week holidays have seen travelers, some no longer wearing face masks, crowding train stations and airports, with the growing influx of foreign travelers adding to the bustle. Experts on infectious diseases, however, are calling on elderly people and those with underlying conditions to protect themselves from the virus by wearing masks and taking other countermeasures. Shinkansen bullet trains, airplanes and expressways reached peak congestion Wednesday, the first day of the five-day weekend, with more people enjoying long trip...