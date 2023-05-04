Baseball: Ohtani strikes out 13 in Angels' comeback win in St. Louis

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani tied his career high with 13 strikeouts but gave up four runs over five innings in the Los Angeles Angels' 6-4 comeback win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. The two-way star reached 500 career strikeouts in MLB, making him only the second player in major league history to record 500 strikeouts as a pitcher and 100 homers as a hitter, after Hall of Famer Babe Ruth. In Japan, Ohtani struck out 624 and hit 48 home runs in five seasons with the Nippon Ham Fighters. He received a no-decision on the mound at Busch Stadium while capping his three-hit day at the plate with a...