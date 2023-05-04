CORRECTED: Japan, Mozambique affirm importance of rules-based int’l order

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi affirmed Thursday the importance of maintaining a rules-based international order and voiced their opposition to unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force.

The remarks were apparently made with China’s increasing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine in mind.

The meeting in Mozambique’s capital of Maputo comes as Kishida seeks to gain the support of the “Global South” ahead of the Group of Seven summit, to be hosted by Japan later this month in the city of Hiroshim...