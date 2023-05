Main events scheduled for May 8-14

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for May 8-14:

May 8 (Mon)

-- Japan gov’t to downgrade COVID-19 to common infectious disease.

-- Bank of Japan to release minutes of March 9-10 Policy Board meeting.

May 9 (Tues)

-- New motor vehicle sales data by model for April to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association.

May 10 (Wed)

-- Prelidouminary composite indexes of economic indicators for March to be released by Cabinet Office.

May 11 (Thurs)

-- G-7 finance chiefs to begin three-day meeting in Niigata.

-- Preliminary balance of payments statistics for March to be released by Finance Ministry. ...