Basketball: Hachimura says Lakers must adjust after Game 2 loss

Newsfrom Japan

The Los Angeles Lakers were outmaneuvered and outworked by the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series and must "figure out" how to respond to the defending NBA champions, Japanese forward Rui Hachimura said Thursday. Hachimura was one of the few bright spots for the Lakers in their blowout 127-100 loss at San Francisco's Chase Center, scoring 21 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Golden State squared the best-of-seven series 1-1 after bringing more shooting into their starting lineup, replacing Kevon Looney with stretch big man JaMychal Green. The Warrior...