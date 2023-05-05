Baseball: Swallows outslug BayStars in Jingu home run derby

Newsfrom Japan

Hideki Nagaoka's two-run ninth-inning home run brought the Yakult Swallows from behind against the Central League's front-running DeNA BayStars 10-9 Friday in a game that witnessed 11 home runs. The Swallows entered the eighth inning at Jingu Stadium trailing 9-4, but Taiki Hamada's second home run of the game, a three-run shot, capped a four-run rally to make it 9-8. BayStars closer Yasuaki Yamasaki (0-3) got two outs before Jose Osuna's third hit put the tying run on base. Nagaoka then hit a 2-0 pitch out to win the game with his first home run of the season and did his best to avoid being s...