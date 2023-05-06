Football: Spain World Cup winner Iniesta to leave Vissel this summer

Newsfrom Japan

Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta will leave J-League first-division leaders Vissel Kobe this summer, a source with knowledge of the matter said Friday.

Iniesta, who turns 39 on Thursday, was capped 131 times and played in four straight World Cups for Spain, with whom he won the 2010 championship.

A longtime star with Spanish powerhouse Barcelona, Iniesta joined Vissel in July 2018 on a free transfer. He was instrumental in the club winning the 99th Emperors Cup on New Year’s Day 2020. This season, however, Iniesta has come off the bench for just a few minutes in two league games.

Iniesta, und...