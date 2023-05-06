FEATURE: Japan firms creating cutting-edge tech to make Society 5.0 a reality

Newsfrom Japan

From the delicate sway of her hair to her subtle blinking eyes, the 17-year-old girl on screen is so remarkably lifelike it is hard to believe she is not real. But as artificial intelligence continues to push boundaries, that fact may not matter.

Known as a multimodal agent, Saya is able to understand people’s intentions and respond accordingly through cutting-edge sensors and AI that can analyze multiple forms of input data, such as images, voice and movement, in an integrated manner.

Such intelligent systems represent the so-called Society 5.0 envisioned by the Japanese government, where the...