Hotels’ part-time job offers surge as inbound tourism recovers

The number of job offers in Japan’s hotel industry increased over 20-fold in the January-March quarter from a year before, as inbound tourism recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Tokyo-based company that operates a part-time job application service.

Timee Inc. said the number of job openings in January was about 8.6 times higher than a year earlier, and the figure in February surged 23.3 times from the same month in 2022. It remained high in March, logging 13.4 times year-on-year growth.

There are many job offers particularly in urban areas in western Japan, the company said.

