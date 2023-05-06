Baseball: Senga shuts down Rockies for 4th win

Newsfrom Japan

Right-hander Kodai Senga worked six scoreless innings Friday to earn his fourth MLB win in the New York Mets' 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Senga (4-1), who joined the Mets this season from the SoftBank Hawks of Japan's Pacific League, allowed two hits while walking four and striking out four at New York's Citi Field. "I went to the mound absolutely wanting to win this one, and I think that was the best thing today," Senga said. "I had good velocity, but as usual I walked a lot of batters, and I need to address that." He outdueled Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela (0-1), who allo...