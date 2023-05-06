Baseball: Mori, Tongu bring Buffaloes from behind against Lions

Newsfrom Japan

Tomoya Mori’s two-run single kept the Orix Buffaloes alive Saturday and Yuma Tongu walked it off against the Seibu Lions 4-3 with a game-winning single.

A game that started as an ace pitchers’ duel between the Lions’ Kona Takahashi and the Buffaloes’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto ended with Seibu closer Tatsushi Masuda (0-1) coughing up three ninth-inning runs.

With two outs and two on at Kyocera Dome Osaka, Keita Nakagawa hit a smash to the mound for an infield single, bringing up Mori, who moved from the Lions to his hometown team as a free agent over the winter. His third hit of the game tied it befor...