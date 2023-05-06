Football: Nagoya down Gamba to keep pressure at top of J1

Newsfrom Japan

Sho Inagaki scored the winner as Nagoya Grampus saw off Gamba Osaka 1-0 at home in the J-League first division on Saturday, moving level on points with Vissel Kobe a day ahead of the J1 leaders’ fixture.

The 67th-minute goal from captain Inagaki secured a dominant Nagoya their first win after three straight draws and moved them up to 23 points. Struggling Gamba remain second from the bottom on seven points after their third straight defeat.

Ryoya Morishita volleyed over the best chance of the first half in the 37th minute at Toyota Stadium for Nagoya following a superb cross-field ball from In...