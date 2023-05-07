Kishida to become 1st Japan PM to visit S. Korea in over 5 years

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left for Seoul on Sunday, becoming Japan’s first political leader to visit South Korea in over five years as the two countries seek to improve ties amid growing security threats in East Asia.

At Kishida’s planned summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol later in the day, they are likely to agree on deepening security relations between Tokyo and Seoul to address North Korea’s missile and nuclear development, a Japanese government official said.

Japan-South Korea ties reached their lowest point in decades under the left-wing administration of Yoon’s predecessor, Moon Jae ...