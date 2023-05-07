Football: Reds’ impactful new signing Hoibraten relishes ACL title

Newsfrom Japan

Just three months into his first season in Japan, Urawa Reds center-back Marius Hoibraten is celebrating an Asian Champions League football title with his new team.

The 28-year-old was integral to the J-League side’s 2-1 aggregate victory in the ACL final against Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, helping anchor Urawa’s defense and providing a crucial touch that led to the goal in Saturday’s 1-0 second-leg win on home turf.

Three minutes into the second half, Hoibraten sent a header toward the opposing net that just missed Urawa attacker Shinzo Koroki but deflected off Al Hilal winger Andre Carrillo...