Baseball: Dragons slay Giants, sweep series

Newsfrom Japan

Takaya Ishikawa's sacrifice fly broke an eighth-inning tie as the Chunichi Dragons came from behind to beat the Yomiuri Giants 2-1 Sunday in the Central League and complete a three-game sweep. Right-hander Hiroto Takahashi allowed a run over seven innings at Vantelin Dome Nagoya, and catcher Takuya Kinoshita's RBI double tied it in the seventh before Chunichi grabbed the lead against the Giants bullpen in the eighth. Moments after Giants catcher Takumi Oshiro homered off his Japan WBC teammate Takahashi in the top of the seventh, Ishikawa led off the bottom of the inning with his second single...