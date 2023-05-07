Football: Osako nets brace as leaders Kobe cruise past Yokohama FC

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan forward Yuya Osako hit a brace as leaders Vissel Kobe brushed aside last-place Yokohama FC 3-0 at home to stay top of the J-League first-division on Sunday. The 32-year-old, a surprise omission from Samurai Blue's Qatar World Cup squad, moved top of this season's J1 scoring chart with his ninth. Daiju Sasaki's 10th-minute effort from the edge of the area grazed the bar as the home side dominated the first half at Noevir Stadium, although they had to wait until stoppage time to find the breakthrough. Yokohama FC goalkeeper Svend Brodersen brought down Osako inside the area and the ...