Chronology of recent events in Japan-South Korea relations

Newsfrom Japan

The following is a list of recent events related to ties between Japan and South Korea. Oct. 30, 2018 -- South Korea's Supreme Court orders steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp. to compensate Korean plaintiffs for alleged forced labor during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. The court issues a similar ruling to machinery manufacturer Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. on Nov. 29. July 4, 2019 -- Japan tightens the control of exports to South Korea of three materials used for producing semiconductors and display screens for smartphones. May 10, 2022 -- Conservative Yoon Suk Yeol re...