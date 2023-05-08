Nikkei opens slightly lower as exporters hit by firm yen

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index opened slightly lower Monday as investors sold export-related issues on the back of a stronger yen against the U.S. dollar.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 13.83 points, or 0.05 percent, from last Tuesday to 29,144.12. The broader Topix index was up 4.23 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,079.76.

Japanese financial markets were closed from Wednesday to Friday for national holidays.

Decliners were led by precision instrument and oil and coal product shares, while gainers included air transportation and pulp and paper issues.

At 9 a.m...