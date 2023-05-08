Tokyo stocks fall in morning, exporters hit by firm yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday morning, dragged down by export-related issues on the back of the yen’s sharp rise versus the U.S. dollar amid rekindled fears over the U.S. financial system during the Golden Week holidays in Japan.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 188.27 points, or 0.65 percent, from last Tuesday to 28,969.68. The broader Topix index was down 4.86 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,070.67.

Japanese financial markets were closed from Wednesday to Friday for national holidays.

Decliners were led by mining, bank and insurance shares.