Football: Furuhashi nets 30th goal as Celtic seal Scottish title

Newsfrom Japan

Kyogo Furuhashi bagged his 30th goal of the season Sunday as Celtic sealed their second successive Scottish Premiership title with a 2-0 win away to 10-man Hearts.

The Glasgow club, managed by former Yokohama F Marinos boss Ange Postecoglou, wrapped up the race with four games to spare, but still have a record points total to play for.

Furuhashi opened the scoring in the 67th minute after Reo Hatate’s cross found him in front of goal.

“I thought a chance would definitely come. I’m really happy to have scored the opening goal in the title-clinching game,” said Furuhashi, whose tally includes a ...