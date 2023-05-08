Baseball: Confident Kikuchi earns 5th win as Blue Jays sink Pirates

Newsfrom Japan

Yusei Kikuchi declared he was in the best form of his MLB career after throwing 6-1/3 shutout innings for the Toronto Blue Jays in a 10-1 win Sunday over the Pittsburgh Pirates that completed a three-game sweep.

Continuing his impressive start to the season, the Japanese left-hander improved to 5-0 with a 3.35 ERA after fanning three while limiting the Pirates lineup to four hits and a pair of walks at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park.

“Being able to attack the strike zone with my fastball was huge,” Kikuchi said. “With the experience I’ve built up, things are taking shape, little by little.”

The 31-year...