Tokyo stocks fall on renewed fears over U.S. financial system

Tokyo stocks fell Monday, weighed down by renewed concern over the U.S. financial system that emerged during the Golden Week holidays in Japan.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 208.07 points, or 0.71 percent, from Tuesday at 28,949.88. The broader Topix index finished 4.32 points, or 0.21 percent, lower at 2,071.21.

Japanese financial markets were closed from Wednesday to Friday for national holidays.

Decliners were led by mining, bank, and oil and coal product shares.