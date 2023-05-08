Can explodes at Tokyo station, man taken into custody

Newsfrom Japan

A can exploded Monday near a ticket vending machine at a train station in Tokyo, injuring a woman in her 20s who was nearby, authorities said.

Police took into custody a man who they believe placed the can at Nishiarai Station in Adachi Ward and are questioning him, investigative sources said.

The woman appears to have sustained burns to her face and lower body, according to Tokyo police.

An employee at a store located close to the ticket machine said she heard a sound as if a balloon has popped. “A woman nearby was crying. I can’t believe something like this happened,” she said.

The station o...