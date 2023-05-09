Tokyo stocks open higher on strong earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday buoyed by Japanese companies that released stronger-than-expected earnings reports and forecasts the previous day.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 142.72 points, or 0.49 percent, from Monday to 29,092.60. The broader Topix index was up 10.35 points, or 0.50 percent, at 2,081.56.

Gainers were led by iron and steel, marine transportation, and insurance shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 135.07-10 yen compared with 135.09-19 yen in New York and 135.02-04 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday.

The euro was quoted at $1....