Tokyo stocks rise in morning on stronger-than-expected earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning on the back of stronger-than-expected corporate earnings reports and forecasts released by Japanese companies the previous day, raising expectations other major firms may report similarly positive results.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 223.68 points, or 0.77 percent, from Monday to 29,173.56. The broader Topix index was up 20.06 points, or 0.97 percent, at 2,091.27.

Gainers were led by mining, marine transportation and insurance shares.