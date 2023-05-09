Baseball: Red Sox rookie Yoshida named AL Player of Week

Newsfrom Japan

Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida was named the American League Player of the Week on Monday after he got off to an impressive start to the month of May.

Yoshida hit .480 (12-for-25) with two home runs and eight RBIs over his six games between May 1 and 7, making him the first Japanese rookie to win the award since Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki in April 2022.

Yoshida, a two-time batting champion in Japan’s Pacific League, has extended his hitting streak to 16 games. At the World Baseball Classic in March, he set a tournament record with 13 RBIs.

