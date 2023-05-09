Tokyo stocks rise as solid earnings increase optimism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday as stronger-than-expected corporate earnings reports and forecasts released by Japanese companies raised prospects of other major firms reporting similarly positive results.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 292.94 points, or 1.01 percent, from Monday at 29,242.82. The broader Topix index finished 26.34 points, or 1.27 percent, higher at 2,097.55.

Gainers were led by mining, transportation equipment and wholesale trade shares.