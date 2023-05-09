Baseball: Ohtani drives in 2 runs, Angels rally to beat Astros

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani had a pair of RBI doubles to help the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-4 comeback win Monday over the Houston Astros.

Ohtani’s second double of the night tied the game at 4 in the fifth inning before second baseman Brandon Drury tripled in the go-ahead run in a two-run eighth at Angel Stadium.

The designated hitter went 2-for-4, and raised his batting average to .301 as the Angels picked up their first win in three games.

Ohtani is scheduled to pitch Tuesday, when he will go for his fifth win of the season.

At Wrigley Field, Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki was 1-for-4 ...