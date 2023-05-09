Nintendo FY 2022 net profit falls 9.4% to 432.8 bil. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Nintendo Co. said Tuesday its net profit for the year ended March fell 9.4 percent to 432.77 billion yen ($3.2 billion), pressured by a fall in Switch game console sales.

Operating profit decreased 14.9 percent to 504.38 billion yen on sales of 1.60 trillion yen, down 5.5 percent.

For the current fiscal year ending March next year, the company expects net profit to drop 21.4 percent to 340 billion yen and sales to slide 9.5 percent to 1.45 trillion yen.