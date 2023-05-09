N. Korean foreign minister meets, goes fishing with new China envoy

Newsfrom Japan

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui has held talks with new Chinese Ambassador to North Korea Wang Yajun before going fishing with him and welcoming him at a reception, the two countries said Tuesday.

Wang, who arrived in North Korea in late March, told Choe on Monday that China is willing to work with the North to implement the “important consensus” the two countries’ leaders have reached, strengthen strategic coordination and promote regional peace and stability, the Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang said.

Choe and Wang “expressed their steadfast stand to further develop the traditional re...