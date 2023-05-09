Putin accuses West of sowing discord, unleashing “real war” on Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday accused the West of sowing discord and unleashing a “real war” against his homeland during his speech at an annual event marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

In a public address during Victory Day celebrations at Red Square in central Moscow, the second since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, Putin said the war has placed the world at a “turning point” that will determine his country’s fate as he called on his people to unite.

Putin stressed his intention to persist in the invasion of Uk...