Japan actress Haruna Kawaguchi named Taiwan tourism ambassador

Visiting Japanese actress Haruna Kawaguchi was named Taiwan’s latest goodwill ambassador Tuesday to attract more tourists from Japan after COVID travel curbs were lifted, according to the island’s Tourism Bureau.

Commending the food in Taiwan and the friendliness and kindness of the Taiwanese people, Kawaguchi said at a press conference in Taipei she is “very happy and honored” to be the island’s tourism ambassador to promote its charms to Japanese people. She was on her second visit to the island.

With entry restrictions lifted and tourists back in Taiwan after more than two and a half years ...