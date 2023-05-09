Baseball: Big assist from Orix rookie lifts Miyagi to shutout

Newsfrom Japan

Big defense from rookie outfielder Tokumasa Chano saved two runs, and lefty Hiroya Miyagi took it from there in a four-hit shutout as the Orix Buffaloes beat the Rakuten Eagles 2-0 on Tuesday.

With two on and one out in the third inning, Chano raced toward the right-field corner at Sendai’s Rakuten Mobile Park Miyagi, leaped, caught the ball against the wall and doubled off the runner from first to end the inning.

Miyagi (4-0), who struck out six and walked one, would allow just one more base runner before closing it out.

The Pacific League leaders opened the scoring in the eighth against Taka...