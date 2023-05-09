Baseball: Big assist from Orix rookie lifts Miyagi to shutout

Big defense from rookie outfielder Tokumasa Chano saved two runs, and lefty Hiroya Miyagi took it from there in a four-hit shutout as the Orix Buffaloes beat the Rakuten Eagles 2-0 on Tuesday.

With two on and one out in the third inning, Chano raced toward the right-field corner at Sendai’s Rakuten Mobile Park Miyagi, leaped, caught the ball against the wall and doubled off the runner from first to end the inning.

Miyagi (4-0), who struck out six and walked one, would allow just one more base runner before closing it out.

The Pacific League leaders opened the scoring in the eighth against Taka...

Kyodo News

Kyodo News