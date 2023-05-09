Sri Lanka’s creditors agree to coordinate over debt restructuring

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and other major creditors to Sri Lanka agreed Tuesday to coordinate over the South Asian nation’s debt restructuring in their first talks under a new framework.

While China, Sri Lanka’s biggest lender, was invited to join the framework, it took part as an observer, Masato Kanda, Japan’s vice finance minister for international affairs, said after the meeting.

The meeting, co-chaired by Japan, India and France, came after the three announced the framework’s launch in April after Sri Lanka defaulted last year.

At the inaugural meeting of senior officials from 27 nations, which include 19 cr...