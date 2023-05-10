Tokyo stocks open lower as gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday as investors locked in gains a day after the benchmark Nikkei index ended at a 16-month high.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 56.07 points, or 0.19 percent, from Tuesday to 29,186.75. The broader Topix index was down 4.20 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,093.35.

Decliners were led by machinery, pharmaceutical and transportation equipment shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 135.26-29 yen compared with 135.19-29 yen in New York and 134.80-82 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0964-0965 and ...