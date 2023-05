Main events scheduled for Thursday, May 11

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, May 11:

-- G-7 finance chiefs to begin three-day meeting in Niigata.

-- Preliminary balance of payments statistics for March to be released by Finance Ministry at 8:50 a.m.

-- Monthly “economy watchers” survey for April to be released by Cabinet Office at 2 p.m.

-- Summary of opinions from April 27-28 Policy Board meeting to be released by Bank of Japan at 8:50 a.m.

-- Rulings to be handed down for former senior ADK Holdings Inc. officials Shigeharu Hisamatsu and Toshiaki Tada over Tokyo Olympics bribery at 11 a.m.

-- Spring garden party to be hoste...