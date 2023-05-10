Tokyo stocks fall in morning as gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning as investors locked in gains a day after the benchmark Nikkei index closed at a 16-month high.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 129.49 points, or 0.44 percent, from Tuesday to 29,113.33. The broader Topix index was down 10.70 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,086.85.

Decliners were led by rubber product, pharmaceutical and electric appliance issues.