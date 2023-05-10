URGENT: Toyota posts record sales of 37.2 tril. yen in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday it posted record sales of 37.15 trillion yen ($275 billion) for the year ended March, boosted by an increase in vehicle sales and a weaker yen. The automaker said its net profit for fiscal 2022 fell 14.0 percent from a year ago to 2.45 trillion yen, hit by rising material costs. Operating profit fell 9.0 percent to 2.73 trillion yen.