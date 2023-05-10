Tokyo stocks fall as investors lock in gains, await U.S. price data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday as investors locked in gains and remained cautious ahead of the release of closely-watched U.S. inflation data later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 120.64 points, or 0.41 percent, from Tuesday at 29,122.18. The broader Topix index finished 11.64 points, or 0.55 percent, lower at 2,085.91.

Decliners were led by mining, pharmaceutical and food shares.