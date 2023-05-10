CORRECTED: Baseball: Ohtani suffers 1st loss in pitching duel against Astros

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani was tagged with his first loss of the season Tuesday when he allowed three runs over seven innings in the Los Angeles Angels’ 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros.

Ohtani (4-1) gave up six hits and two walks as he came out on the wrong side of a pitching duel with Framber Valdez (3-4), who yielded a run on three hits and walked none while striking out 12 to Ohtani’s seven at Angel Stadium.

Zach Neto’s solo home run put the Angels on the board in the third and Ohtani allowed just three runners to reach through the first four innings. But the two-way star issued a one-out fifth-inning wa...